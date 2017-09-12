You can win 1,000 Whataburger Taquitos through Snapchat

Photo courtesy of Whataburger (Photo: Whataburger, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – What could be better than a Whataburger taquito? How about 1,000 Whataburger Taquitos.

Whataburger announced that beginning on Tuesdays, fans can enter for a chance to win 1,000 Taquitos and $1,000 for the charity of their choice all through Snapchat. This is fans opportunity to “take over” Whataburger's Snapchat while “making their Taquito dreams come true.”

“We wanted to provide our Snapchat followers a way to show off their creativity, make a positive impact and have a little fun with our fan-favorite Taquitos along the way,” said Pam Cox, Whataburger’s Vice President of Corporate Communications.

Here’s how it works:

Head to Snapchat and follow @WhataburgerLife for the latest Whataburger news, menu items, and entertainment. Snap @WhataburgerLife to let Whataburger know what you would do with 1,000 free Taquitos and which charity you would donate $1,000 to support. Stay tuned on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the winning announcement on Sept. 20. Then, in the following weeks, the winner will share what they do with their 1,000 Taquitos live on Whataburger’s Snapchat.

What would you do with 1,000 Taquitos?

