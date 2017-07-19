Whataburger vs. In-N-Out, locals react to rumor of chain coming to Houston

HOUSTON - A popular West coast chain of burger joints could be moving to the Houston area.

In-N-Out Burger tells KHOU 11 News, they’ve brought a site on Westheimer Road, in West Houston, were the company is considering possibly putting a new restaurant. That decision will be made some time in the next year.

While the company is considering the options for the site, restaurant lovers loyal to Texas’ own Whataburger chain, are saying get off our lawn.

“Coming from Texas, from Corpus Christy it definitely leans into our cultivated image of ourself.” said Benjamin Craft.

Craft was grabbing dinner to go at the Whataburger in Upper Kirby. In his passenger seat was his girlfriend, a California native and fan on In-N-Out.

The couple said they would definitely visit an In-N-Out, if the company decided to open in Houston. There are already locations in both San Antonio and Austin.

A spokesperson for In-N-Out told KHOU 11 News, the company could decide to use the Westheimer site for a distribution location, instead of a burger joint.

