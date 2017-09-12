Walmart setting up free food trucks across Houston area

Chicken tacos, file photo

HOUSTON -- Walmart is sending free food trucks across the Houston area this week.

The company says the trucks will hand out "free tacos, burgers and ice cream in The Woodlands, Spring and Houston."

The food trucks came to Houston from the East Coast to help those still trying to recover from Harvey. Each will be set up on different days at different locations.

LOCATIONS/TIMES:

Tuesday, September 12, 2017

Woodlands Fire Dept

9951 Grogans Mill Rd.

Spring, TX 77380

11-3PM

Wednesday, September 13, 2017

Church at Creeks End

20010 Kuykendahl Rd.

Spring, TX 77379

11AM-3PM



Thursday, September 14, 2017

Pathways Church

20802 Rhodes Road

Spring, TX 77388

11AM-3PM



Friday, September 15, 2017

Chamber of Commerce

6902 Farm to Market 2920 Ste. 1

Spring, TX 77379

12-4PM

Saturday, September 16, 2017

Walmart Store #351

25800 Kuykendahl Rd.

Tomball, TX 77375

1-5PM

Sunday, September 17, 2017

Walmart Store #5959

111 Yale Street

Houston, TX 77007

1-5PM

