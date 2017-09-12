Walmart setting up free food trucks across Houston area

HOUSTON -- Walmart is sending free food trucks across the Houston area this week.
The company says the trucks will hand out "free tacos, burgers and ice cream in The Woodlands, Spring and Houston."
The food trucks came to Houston from the East Coast to help those still trying to recover from Harvey. Each will be set up on different days at different locations.
LOCATIONS/TIMES:
Tuesday, September 12, 2017
Woodlands Fire Dept
9951 Grogans Mill Rd.
Spring, TX 77380
11-3PM
Wednesday, September 13, 2017
Church at Creeks End
20010 Kuykendahl Rd.
Spring, TX 77379
11AM-3PM
Thursday, September 14, 2017
Pathways Church
20802 Rhodes Road
Spring, TX 77388
11AM-3PM
Friday, September 15, 2017
Chamber of Commerce
6902 Farm to Market 2920 Ste. 1
Spring, TX 77379
12-4PM
Saturday, September 16, 2017
Walmart Store #351
25800 Kuykendahl Rd.
Tomball, TX 77375
1-5PM
Sunday, September 17, 2017
Walmart Store #5959
111 Yale Street
Houston, TX 77007
1-5PM
