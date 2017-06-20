VERIFY: Does Chick-fil-A give expecting moms free food?

(Photo: Getty Images)

Free Chick-fil-A sounds great, but is it true?

A viewer reached out to our Verify Team about a Facebook post claiming expecting moms can get a free meal from Chick-fil-A. The deals says it includes everything from a platter of chicken to a gallon of lemonade.

Our team took a closer look, and here’s what we found:

According to Chick-fil-A, the "Parents Meal Program" that is being passed around Facebook is not a nationwide promotion.

Instead, it was a random act of kindness done by a Houston-area restaurant last year.

In conclusion, we can verify this post is false.

VERIFY: Sources

Chick-fil-A (corporate)

Help VERIFY Help our journalists VERIFY the news. Do you know someone else we should interview for this story? Did we miss anything in our reporting? Is there another story you'd like us to VERIFY? Click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV