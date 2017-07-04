The scoop on the latest ice cream trends

A handful of businesses in the Houston area are turning a trip for ice cream into a unique experience. (Stephanie Whitfield photo)

HOUSTON - Have you heard about the latest ice cream trends for the summer? A handful of businesses in the Houston area are turning a trip for ice cream into a unique experience. Here's the scoop:

1. Rolled Ice Cream:

Class 502 in Chinatown is one of several local businesses serving up rolled ice cream. The liquid goodness is poured onto a -35 degree surface before its chopped, frozen, then rolled up. Finally, the frozen treat is topped with fruit, candy, and cookies. At Class 502, a serving costs $6.49.





2. Shaved Ice Cream:

You can find “snow” ice cream at Nu Café, which has locations near the Galleria and in Chinatown. The shop makes flavor infused frozen blocks. Its then served by shaving the blocks into “hills” or “mountains” of snow. The dessert first became popular in Taiwan. A hill of snow ice costs $5.00 and a mountain costs $7.00.

3. Liquid Nitrogen Ice Cream:

There is no shortage of liquid nitrogen ice cream shops in the Houston area. At Creamistry by the Galleria, the made-to-order ice cream is frozen using liquid nitrogen at -321 degrees. The process creates an extremely creamy ice cream experience. A regular scoop is $5.95.

4. Ice cream in doughnut cones:

A Houston food truck, called DoughCone, has found an innovative way to serve its fresh, organic ice cream. Cinnamon-sugar dough cones are made from scratch. The cones are then lined with fillings, like Nutella, before they’re filled with ice cream.

5. Low calorie ice creams:

If you don’t feel like going out for ice cream, a lot of brands are now providing “healthier” store bought options. Companies, like Halo Top and Arctic Zero, offer several flavors for a fraction of the calories of regular ice cream.

