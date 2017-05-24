The hottest pepper in the world? Beware the 'Dragon's Breath'

It's possible this is the hottest chili in the world - the Dragon's Breath, grown in Wales. MIRRORPIX/NEWSCOM VIA ZUMA

(CBS NEWS) -- Farmers in Wales may have the world's hottest chili pepper on their hands, according to British media reports.

Mike Smith reportedly grew a chili pepper that smashes all previous heat records — all by accident. Smith said he never intended to breed a particularly spicy pepper and he doesn't even like foods with heat, The Telegraph reports.

The pepper came from a plant Smith borrowed from fellow farmer Neal Price, which reportedly was grown using specialized plant food developed by researchers at Nottingham Trent University, the BBC reports.

The growers have named the explosive chili pepper the "Dragon's Breath," a nod to the pepper's Welsh origins. They say it's too hot for human consumption.

"It's not been tried orally. I've tried it on the tip of my tongue and it just burned and burned. I spat it out in about 10 seconds," Smith told The Daily Post. "The heat intensity just grows."

The Dragon's Breath scores at an impressive 2.48 million on the Scoville heat scale, a widely used standard to measure the concentration of capsaicin, the chemical that produces the sensation of spice in peppers.

