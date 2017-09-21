KHOU
Texadelphia returning to Houston with Oct. 2 grand opening

KHOU.com Staff , KHOU 10:01 AM. CDT September 21, 2017

HOUSTON – The “Original Texas Cheesesteak” is coming back to Houston with the return of the beloved Texadelphia sandwich shop.

A grand opening celebration will take place Oct. 2 at the restaurant’s new location, which is still on Westheimer but a little farther west than the first Houston location.

“We can't want to see all our fans at 8383 Westheimer @ Dunvale,” the business wrote on Facebook.

CultureMap reports the first Houston Texadelphia closed in 2015 after more than 20 years in business.

