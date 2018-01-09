Starbucks unveils new Blonde Espresso

A logo is pictured on a sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in London on November 15, 2017. (Photo: JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Starbucks is going blonde -- at least when it comes to coffee

The coffee chain is permanent adding new light, subtly sweet roast called Blonde Espresso to its menu, the company announced Tuesday.

Customers can request this roast, made from Latin American and East African beans, for any handmade drink, like Caffe Latte, Cappuccino, Flat White, Macchiato and Americano.

Blonde Espresso is Starbucks's first new espresso option in more than four decades, according to the Seattle-based company.

For the first time in 43 years… a second espresso. Subtly sweet, amazingly smooth. Starbucks #BlondeEspresso is here. pic.twitter.com/a2tkExUupI — Starbucks Coffee (@Starbucks) January 9, 2018

“We set the standard for a dark, boldly roasted coffee and in this case, we broke a few of our own rules by taking a lighter approach to espresso which created a bright taste with sweet citrus notes and a smooth body,” Andrew Linnemann, vice president of global coffee for Starbucks, said in a statement. “We are really proud of the roast and think customers are going to love experimenting with it."

That Stabucks is expanding its espresso offerings isn't surprising. According to the New York-based trade group National Coffee Association, 24% of daily coffee drinkers chose espresso in 2017, up from 18% in 2016.

S&P Global analyst Andy Sookram said this is the chain's attempt to keep existing customers coming back, while at the same time, luring in new ones.

"This is a perfect example of Starbucks looking at their customers wants and likes," he said. "The Blonde Espresso could attract customers. They could see an increase in their customers who prefer the lighter espresso."

Outside the U.S., Starbucks already has a second espresso option; for example, Blonde Espresso was launched in Canada last year.

Starbucks stock was $59.28, down 3 cents or 0.06%, in mid-morning trading Tuesday.

© 2018 USATODAY.COM