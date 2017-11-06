Preparing great meals with only a microwave

HOUSTON - Most Harvey victims whose homes flooded are still living in temporary housing or in a greatly scaled-back version of their own homes.
This often means using a "kitchen" that may consist of only a mini fridge and a microwave.
For those folks, Liberty Kitchen and Oyster Bar Chef Lance Fegen has delicious recipes that are easy, economical and a refreshing change from what you can usually prepare in a microwave.
Recipes can be found here.
