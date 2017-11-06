KHOU
Preparing great meals with only a microwave

Most Harvey victims whose homes flooded are still living in temporary housing or in a greatly scaled-back version of their own homes.

Sherry Williams, KHOU 8:22 AM. CST November 06, 2017

HOUSTON - Most Harvey victims whose homes flooded are still living in temporary housing or in a greatly scaled-back version of their own homes.

This often means using a "kitchen" that may consist of only a mini fridge and a microwave.

For those folks, Liberty Kitchen and Oyster Bar Chef Lance Fegen has delicious recipes that are easy, economical and a refreshing change from what you can usually prepare in a microwave.

Recipes can be found here.

