Pizza deals for Pepperoni Pizza Day

Pizza! (Photo: istockphoto/Getty Images)

HOUSTON – We don’t know who comes up with all these fake national holidays, but this one sure is tasty!

Sept. 20 is Pepperoni Pizza Day!

To celebrate here are a couple of pizza deals you can’t refuse:

PIZZA HUT: Large pepperoni pizza for just $1 when you order any other large pizza at the regular price. Good for delivery or carryout orders. Just make sure you order online via the website or app and use the code PEPPERONI1.

PAPA JOHN’S: Through Oct. 31 Papa John’s is offering a free large 1-topping pizza when you purchase any pizza. The only catch is you have to checkout online using Visa Checkout. After you order a regular pizza, you’ll get an email with a promo code for your free pizza. The coupon code is good for 30 days. Go here: http://www.papajohns.com/visacheckout/.

Know of any others? Share them with us and we’ll add them to this list: web@khou.com

