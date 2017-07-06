Need a buzz? The new Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Oreos have you covered

Oreos have come a long way since the simple vanilla creme and cookie days - from Swedish Fish and Red Velvet, to Peep-flavored, Oreos aren't afraid of switching up flavors.

But now, Oreo cookie and coffee lovers can rejoice, thanks to a Dunkin' Donuts and Oreo partnership confirmed by Michelle King, Senior Director of Global Public Relations at Dunkin' Brands Group, Inc.

The Dunkin' Donuts Mocha Oreo has already made its way to shelves at Safeway and Winco, according to Instagram user The Junk Food Aisle. The new flavor is expected to make its way to Walmart shelves next week, according to a Walmart spokesperson.

The new cookie combination will be made up of the classic chocolate cookies on the outside with a mocha creme on the inside, perfect for getting your coffee fix at any time of the day.

