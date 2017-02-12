My Fit Foods announces closures of all stores

The restaurant posted this message to its customers on its website. (Photo: www.myfitfoods.com)

My Fit Foods has announced the closures of all of their stores nationwide, including those in Texas.

The company started in 2006 in Austin and has more than 40 retail locations in the U.S. The restaurant offers healthy and fresh pre-prepared meals, as well as nutrition education and meal-planning services.

The company posted a message to it's customers on it's website on Sunday that read,

"Since 2006, My Fit Foods has been on a mission to make healthy eating easy and accessible for everyone. We've enjoyed getting to know you, and we are proud that we have made a difference in many of your lives.

It is with a heavy heart that we announce the closure of all our stores. We know that you have depended upon us to support your health habits, and we are deeply sorry for any inconvenience our closure may have caused you.

Please direct any inquiries to info@myfitfoods.com. Thank you for your kind support these past years, and we wish you all the best.

Sincerely, My Fit Foods."

On Wednesday, the company announced the closures of it's three locations in Arizona and on Thursday closed its two locations in Oklahoma.

The company did not elaborate on the reason behind the closures.

There is no word on if the company will still run through online orders.

