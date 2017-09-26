Molina's closing its Washington Avenue restaurant

Molina's Cantina, Houston's oldest family-owned and operated Tex-Mex restaurants, is closing their restaurant on Washington.(VisitHoustonTexas.com photo)

Molina's Cantina, Houston's oldest family-owned and operated Tex-Mex restaurants, is closing their restaurant on Washington.

Their 10-year lease expired in 2016 and they’ve decided not to renew it, citing rent prices and parking issues. Their final day in business will be Sept. 30.

"This was a difficult decision for us and we can't say enough about the support we have received from our Washington Avenue guests," said Ricardo Molina. "Many are friends who we consider family. Our hope is to continue to serve them at our Bellaire and Westheimer locations."

Ricardo co-owns the restaurants with Raul Molina III and Roberto Molina.

"Our immediate goal is to find a new location west of Houston, along the Katy and Fulshear corridor, which our longtime customers have been requesting for years," Ricardo said.

The restaurants were launched by the brothers’ grandparents in 1941.

