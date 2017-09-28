MAP: Check out a Houston-area brewery for National Drink Beer Day

IT’S NATIONAL DRINK BEER DAY! Thinking of trying out some local brews?
Check out the interactive map from Beer Chronicle blog below to find the local brewery near where you live. Which one is your favorite?
Here also another list from Beer Advocate of Houston breweries:
- Brash Brewing Company - 512 Crosstimbers, Houston
- 11 Below Brewing - 6820 Bourgeois Rd, Houston
- Eureka Heights Brewing Company - 935 W 18th St, Houston
- Saint Arnold Brewing Company - 2000 Lyons Ave., Houston
- Sigma Brewing Company - 3118 Harrisburg Blvd, Houston
- Karbach Brewing Co. - 2032 Karbach St, Houston
- City Acre Brewing - 3418 Topping St, Houston
- Whole Foods - Post Oak - 1700 Post Oak Blvd, Houston
- Great Heights Brewing Company - 938 Wakefield Dr, Houston
- Holler Brewing Co. - 2206 Edwards St, Houston
- Town in City Brewing Co. - 1125 W Cavalcade St, Houston
- Under The Radar Brewery - 1506 Truxillo St, Houston
- Saloon Door Brewing - 105 Magellan Cir, Ste A, Webster
- 8th Wonder Brewery - 2202 Dallas St, Houston
- Buffalo Bayou Brewing Co - 5301 Nolda St, Houston
- Spindletap Brewery - 10622 Hirsch Rd, Houston
- Moon Tower Inn - 3004 Canal St, Houston
- BJ's Restaurant & Brewhouse - 7637 FM 1960 Rd W, Houston
- Platypus Brewing - 1902 Washington Ave, Ste E, Houston
- 160ft Beerworks - 1310 Nance St, Houston
- Van Der Bönerbosch Brewing Company, LLC - P.O. Box 11531, Houston
© 2017 KHOU-TV
