López Mexican Restaurant announces 2nd location next to Fort Bend Gallery Furniture

HOUSTON – The family behind the popular López Mexican Restaurant in southwest Houston has announced a second location will open in Fort Bend County.

The family will lease Gallery Furniture’s 7,200 square foot restaurant space, located adjacent to the furniture store at 7227 West Grand Parkway South in the Richmond area.

While the López restaurant moved from its original location to a neighboring standalone property on Wilcrest many years ago, this will be the first expansion to a second location in the restaurant’s 39-year history, the family says.

“This truly is a blessing for López,” said Jonathan López. “Not only has it been a family dream to one day open a second restaurant, but to be able to do it in conjunction with ‘Mattress Mack’, the McIngvale Family and Gallery Furniture, is beyond anything we could have ever imagined.”

In a press release the family said the new restaurant will have a 3,475 square foot dining room, a full-service bar and outdoor patio. The menu for the new López restaurant will mirror López’s current menu.

“Gallery Furniture and the McIngvale family are so excited for the new López Mexican restaurant located adjacent to Gallery Furniture Grand Parkway,” stated Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale. “Gallery has been so welcomed by the Richmond-Katy community and we are thrilled for the second López location!”

The new location is expected to open in the fall of 2017.

