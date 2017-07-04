Joey Chestnut sets new record in hot dog eating contest

Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island July 4, 2016 in New York City. Chestnut re-took the crown in 2017, eating 72 hot dogs. (Photo by Eric Thayer/Getty Images) (Photo: 2016 Getty Images)

CONEY ISLAND - Joey Chestnut has done it again.

The man they call Jaws won the 101st Nathan's Annual Famous International Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in New York on Tuesday, his 10th victory in the event.

Chestnut, the reigning champion, devoured 72 hot dogs during the 10-minute race, breaking the previous record of 70 that he set last year.

In eating 72 hot dogs, Chestnut consumed the following in 10 minutes, according to Nathan’s nutrition facts.

Calories: 20,160

Sodium: 56,160 mg

Total Fat: 1,296 g

Saturated fat: 432 g

Trans fat: 36 g

Monounsaturated fat: 0 g

Potassium: 0 mg

Total Carbs: 1,728 g

Dietary Fiber: 72 g

Sugars: 288 g

Protein: 720 g

Cholesterol: 2,160 mg

Stomach ache: Yes!

Carmen Cincotti finished in second place with 68 hot dogs, while Matt Stonie, the 2015 first-place winner, placed third with 48.

© 2017 USATODAY.COM