IKEA is throwing an all-you-can-eat crawfish party, meatballs included

Crawfish, file photo. Credit: PETRAS MALUKAS/AFP/Getty Images

IKEA food fans, rejoice. The Swedish furniture giant will celebrate the end of summer the best way it knows how: An all-you-can-eat crayfish (or as we call them in Houston--crawfish) feast for less than $20 a pop.

IKEA's annual Swedish Crayfish Party on Sept. 15 will feature a spread with plenty of crayfish, deviled eggs, Swedish cucumber salad, Swedish cheeses, corn cobbettes, macaroni and cheese, soup and of course Swedish meatballs with lingonberry jam.

The dinner will be at participating stores nationwide. But seating is limited. Tickets, which are available in-store, cost $18.99 per person and $4.99 per child 12 and younger. IKEA FAMILY members can purchase tickets at a discounted rate.

The event is a tradition in Sweden, marking the end of summer and the start of crayfish fishing season.

Not sure how to peel a crayfish? Like Game of Thrones cloaks, IKEA has instructions for that.

