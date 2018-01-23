Get a FREE Chick-fil-A spicy chicken breakfast WEDNESDAY!

Chick-fil-A spicy chicken breakfast (Photo: Chick-fil-A)

Here's something to look forward to on Wednesday: a chance for a free Chick-fil-A breakfast!

The fast-food restaurant is offering customers a free spicy chicken biscuit Jan. 24 from open until 10:30 a.m. at participating Houston-area restaurants.

But, the offer is only one per person and you MUST be present to claim your biscuit (so kids, you can't ask your parents to pick one up for you).

Free breakfast is back for January 2018! Visit us on Wednesday, January 24th, 2018 from 6:00am-10:30am and receive one FREE spicy chicken biscuit per person, per day, while supplies last. Offer is valid for dine-in, carryout, and drive thru orders only. Must be present to redeem offer. Please mention this offer to your cashier when placing your order.

(Editor's note: Some restaurants are giving away a free breakfast Tuesday, Feb. 23. Houston-area restaurants will give away their breakfast on Wednesday, Feb. 24.)

