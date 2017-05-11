The Big Mac is at the top of the list of fast food cravings in America, according to a survey by Postmates and NationalToday.com. (Thinkstock) (Photo: This content is subject to copyright.)

HOUSTON - It’s National Eat What you Want Day and you can celebrate with a free Big Mac.

Postmates will deliver the McDonald’s burger to the first 20,000 Houstonians who download their app and order on May 11.

The Big Mac is at the top of the list of fast food cravings in America, according to a survey by Postmates and NationalToday.com.

Here are the top 10 guilty pleasures:

Big Mac (McDonald's) Chicken Sandwich (Chick-fil-A) Crunchy Taco (Taco Bell) Whopper (Burger King) McNuggets (McDonald's) Cheese Pizza (Pizza Hut) Original Recipe Fried Chicken (KFC) Baconator (Wendy's) Roast Beef Sandwich (Arby's)

The survey also found that sweets top the list of most craved foods, followed by meat and carbs. Men are more likely to crave meat, while women prefer desserts.

To get the free Big Mac:

Download the Postmates app by visiting:http://springboard.postmates.com/eatwhatever

Add a Big Mac to your cart from your local McDonald's

Use code EATWHATEVER to get it free

