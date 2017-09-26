Free tacos, burgers and ice cream as Walmart brings more food trucks to Houston area

Chicken tacos, file photo

HOUSTON - Walmart is sending more trucks to the Bayou City to provide free food to Houstonians recovering from Hurricane Harvey.

Throughout the week, there will be free tacos, burgers, and ice cream handed out at different locations. The trucks are coming from the east coast and will be in the community through Sunday.

The dates, locations, addresses and times are listed below:



Tuesday, September 26, 2017

Houston Fire Station 56

5820 Little York Rd

Houston, TX 77016

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. (or while supplies last)



Wednesday, September 27, 2017

Houston Police Department

8301 Ley Rd

Houston, TX 77028

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (or while supplies last)



Thursday, September 28, 2017

Fifth Ward Church of Christ

4308 Stonewall St

Houston, TX 77020

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (or while supplies last)



Friday, September 29, 2017

Houston Fire Station 34

3100 Laura Koppe Rd

Houston, TX 77093

12 p.m. - 4 p.m. (or while supplies last)



Saturday, September 30, 2017

Holy Name Catholic Church

1917 Cochran St

Houston, TX 77009

11 a.m. - 3 p.m. (or while supplies last)



Sunday, October 1, 2017

North Shore Community Fellowship of Faith

444 Maxey Rd

Houston, TX 77013

12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. (or while supplies last)

