Forget frappuccinos, Texas pastry chef makes ‘unicorn conchas'

A San Antonio pastry chef started making "unicorn-themed" conchas. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Joe Garcia said his unique concha creations were inspired by the recent "unicorn" food trend sweeping the country.

"Conchas have always been my favorite thing to make. It goes back to when I was a little kid. My dad would buy us a pan dulce, and I would always reach for the conchas," Garcia said.

Garcia works as a pastry chef at Hotel Emma and makes special orders through his new business, Cakes By Jandy.

He makes unicorn-themed cakes, along with rainbow conchas, and said the unicorn conchas are a new design.

"I’ve been creating cakes for a friend’s family for a couple of years now. I decided to branch out," Garcia said.

If you are interested in ordering, you can message him through @cakesbyjandy on Instagram, or email cakesbyjandy@gmail.com.

