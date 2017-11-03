Food freebies & deals for ‘Houston Astros Day'

James Coney coneys (Photo: JCI Grill)

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros Championship is helping you score some deals when you go out to eat.

Half-price burgers, discounted hot dogs and beer: FM Kitchen and Bar on Shepherd near Washington is offering this special deal Friday after the downtown parade. They’ll host a watch party for the parade starting at 11 a.m. or you can take their free shuttle to City Hall to watch the parade and then return after.

Half-priced pizzas: Papa John’s is running this promotion Saturday. You must order online and use the promo code “Astros.”

$1 hotdogs: James Coney Island Grill is offering cheap coneys and longnecks on Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the dine-in locations only.

55-cent po-boy: On Friday Antone's is offering a big discount on its Original po-boy with chow-chow relish. Deal is only valid for one per person.

$5 hotdogs and happy hour all day: Provisions on Taft, about a mile from the parade route, is offering this special deal and is allowing guests who come in for lunch to leave their cars during the parade.

