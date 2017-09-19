Drink Houston blames closure on Harvey, curfew

HOUSTON – After 15 years in business, Drink Houston announced on Facebook it has closed its doors for good.

The announcement shocked customers Monday afternoon.

“Hurricane Harvey and the curfew devastated our business with weeks of not being able to generate revenue,” the club posted. “Since reopening after the hurricane, our sales have decreased significantly and we have not been able to catch up from our losses.”

The owners of the club, located along the Katy Freeway just west of the 610 Loop, thanked their wonderful staff as well as the Houston Police Department.

“On behalf of each and every one of us, we would like to thank you for making Drink Houston such a special place. Some incredible performances memories and friendships were made here over the years.”

A curfew was in effect for all of the City of Houston from Aug. 30 to Sept. 5.

