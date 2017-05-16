Chick-fil-A introduces summer menu items

Chick-fil-A's Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich (Photo: WXIA)

Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A is introducing a new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich and a Watermelon Mint Lemonade for the summer months at locations nationwide.

The new menu items will be available from May 15 through August 19.

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich will feature Chick-Fil-A's grilled chicken paired with bacon coated with a blend of brown sugar and pepper. The sandwich is served on a new Hawaiian style bun with Colby-Jack cheese, lettuce and a special Smokehouse barbecue sauce crafted specifically for the new sandwich.

“The new Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich is delicious and unlike anything we have on the menu. It was incredibly popular in test markets. I hope our customers are as excited as I am to get this kind of high quality sandwich at the drive-thru,” said David Farmer, vice president of menu strategy and development for Chick-fil-A. “We hope customers will enjoy the new ingredients and flavor combinations in our Smokehouse BBQ Bacon Sandwich and Watermelon Mint Lemonade all summer long.”

The new Watermelon Mint Lemonade includes Chick-fil-A's signature lemonade mixed with watermelon and mint flavors, and was designed to be coupled with the Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich.

The Smokehouse BBQ Bacon sandwich has 500 calories and starts at $5.59.

