Celebrate Valentine's Day with a candelit dinner at Waffle House

The Waffle House probably isn’t the first place that comes to mind for a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner.

But that’s exactly what the 24-hour breakfast provider is doing on Feb. 14. Waffle House locations across the country, including at least two in the Houston area, are accepting reservations for Valentine’s Day.

According to Waffle House, a reservation includes white tablecloths, “truckloads” of candles, special menus, as well as all of the old reliable favorites.

Houston area Waffle Houses accepting Valentine’s Day reservations

1208 WILSON ROAD HUMBLE, TX 77338

5004 FAIRMONT PKWY PASADENA, TX 77505

To view all of the participating locations, click here.

