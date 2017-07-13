Blue Bell's newest flavor will satisfy your sweet and salty cravings

Sweet 'n Salty Crunch, Blue Bell Ice Cream

HOUSTON -- Blue Bell has released a new flavor just in time for National Ice Cream Day, which falls on July 16.

The Brenham-based company says it is "sure to satisfy your sweet and salty cravings" while packing quite a crunch.

Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch is "a delicious vanilla ice cream loaded with chocolate-coated pretzel bites, chopped roasted almonds and milk chocolate chunks."

It's scheduled to arrive in stores next week.

“Our new flavor was inspired by the popular snack mixes that combine sweet and salty foods,” said Wayne Hugo, vice president of sales and marketing for Blue Bell. “When developing Sweet ‘n Salty Crunch we tried many different recipes, and combinations of ingredients. But in the end, the mixture of chocolate, pretzels and almonds in a vanilla ice cream received rave reviews from our taste panels.”

The flavor will only be released for a limited time, however. So track it down fast when it comes out next week.

