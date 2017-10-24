Blue Bell's new Christmas peppermint flavors are in stores now

Blue Bell's holiday flavors for 2017 (Photo: Blue Bell/Twitter)

HOUSTON – Blue Bell’s cool holiday flavors are now in stores, the company announced Tuesday.

“Peppermint is a refreshing peppermint ice cream sprinkled with peppermint candy pieces. Also, look for Peppermint Bark, a smooth mint ice cream loaded with luscious dark chocolate chunks and tasty white chocolate chunks containing crushed peppermint candies,” the company posted online.

Earlier this week, the company unveiled “Christmas Cookies” as well:

“Christmas is just around the corner, but our Christmas Cookies Ice Cream is in stores now! This flavor features your favorite holiday cookies – chocolate chip, snickerdoodle and sugar – combined in a tasty sugar cookie ice cream with red sprinkles and a green icing swirl throughout. A very merry flavor!”

