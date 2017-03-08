Ben & Jerry's unveils cereal milk ice cream

(Photo: Ben & Jerry's)

Ice cream for breakfast? Sort of.

Ben & Jerry’s announced this week that they’re rolling out three new cereal-and-milk inspired flavors for our enjoyment. Production of the new flavors, called “Cereal Splashbacks,” began Tuesday, March 7, aka National Cereal Day.

According to the beloved Vermont ice creamery, the flavors are powered by childhood nostalgia that will take consumers “back to the prize-at-the-bottom-of-the-box days, watching Saturday morning cartoons in pajamas,” B&J’s “Flavor Guru” Eric Fredette told TODAY.

Fruit Loot! Cereal milk ice cream & crisp fruity cereal swirls. One of our Scoop Shop exclusive Cereal Splashback's. https://t.co/HYpFeSNO9u pic.twitter.com/e8C8xFjRdf — Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) March 7, 2017

The new flavors give cereals lovers of any stripe an option, with Fruit Loot (Fruity Pebbles), Frozen Flakes (corn flakes), and Cocoa Loco (Cocoa Pebbles). If you can believe it, the company says the new Cereal Splashbacks are the first products to ever integrate cereal into Ben & Jerry’s ice cream.

“So why combine ice cream and cereal? Because the sweet milk at the bottom of a cereal bowl is arguably the best part,” Fredette said. “We wanted to take our flavor concepts and make people feel like a kid again, which is how we landed our Cereal Splashback flavors.”

The flavors will be available exclusively at Ben & Jerry’s shops beginning in mid-March. To find the Ben & Jerry's shop nearest you, click here.

