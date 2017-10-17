8th Wonder Brewery to open distillery

HOUSTON – EaDo favorite 8th Wonder Brewery announced on Facebook its plans to open a Distillery.

“We’re really good at not keeping secrets. 8th Wonder Distillery coming soon! More details to follow. Thanks for all your support, Houston and Texas. #8thWonder #HoustonSpirit,” brewery staff wrote.

The news quickly gained hundreds of likes on Facebook along with plenty of upvotes Reddit.

The brewery, located on Dallas just east of downtown, opened in 2013 “inspired by the spirit of Houston.” Its name is a nod to the Houston Astrodome, dubbed the "Eighth Wonder of the World.”

