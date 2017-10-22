Easy-to-make spooktacular Halloween treats

Throwing a Halloween party this year and looking for easy-to-make treats?
Look no further because we have three fun and quick Halloween goodies all the goblins and monsters will love!
Demonic Dentures
Ingredients:
- 2 Chocolate Chip Cookies
- Strawberry Icing or Vanilla with food dye
- Mini Marshmallows
Instructions:
- Ice one of the cookies
- Add marshmallows around the rim of cookie 1
- Ice cookie 2
- Put them together
- Enjoy!
Graveyard Dirt Cups
Ingredients:
- Chocolate Pudding
- Oreos
- Gummy Bears
- White Sandwich Cookie
- Styrofoam Cup
Instructions:
- Pour pudding into cup
- Crush Oreos in bag, pour over pudding
- Add gummy worms
- Finish off with ‘tombstone’ (white sandwich cookie)
- Grab a spoon and eat up!
Peanut Butter Cookie Bats
Ingredients:
- Oreos
- Reese’s Cups
- Edible Eyes
Instructions:
- Grab Reese’s Cup
- Break Oreo in half
- Ice corners of Oreo, stick to Reese’s
- Add edible eyes
- Enjoy!
FULL VIDEO:
Happy Halloween!
