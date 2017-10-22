Easy-to-make spooktacular Halloween treats

Throwing a Halloween party this year and looking for easy-to-make treats?

Look no further because we have three fun and quick Halloween goodies all the goblins and monsters will love!

Demonic Dentures

Ingredients:

2 Chocolate Chip Cookies

Strawberry Icing or Vanilla with food dye

Mini Marshmallows

Instructions:

Ice one of the cookies Add marshmallows around the rim of cookie 1 Ice cookie 2 Put them together Enjoy!

Graveyard Dirt Cups

Ingredients:

Chocolate Pudding

Oreos

Gummy Bears

White Sandwich Cookie

Styrofoam Cup

Instructions:

Pour pudding into cup Crush Oreos in bag, pour over pudding Add gummy worms Finish off with ‘tombstone’ (white sandwich cookie) Grab a spoon and eat up!

Peanut Butter Cookie Bats

Ingredients:

Oreos

Reese’s Cups

Edible Eyes

Instructions:

Grab Reese’s Cup Break Oreo in half Ice corners of Oreo, stick to Reese’s Add edible eyes Enjoy!

FULL VIDEO:

Happy Halloween!

