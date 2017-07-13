CHANGING COURSE | Former East Cleveland police officer becomes nurse

(Photo: Hondros College of Nursing)

CLEVELAND - Chris Cargile always knew he wanted to help people.

This father and grandfather started his career as a paramedic in East Cleveland. But when Cleveland Clinic shut down Huron Hospital, his career path shifted to law enforcement.

He served East Cleveland's police department for 15 years.

When he retired, he went back to school for a new career. Chris is about to graduate from Hondros College of Nursing. "It's kind of where i think i was supposed to be anyway," he explains. "It's just taken a road to get there."

At 47, he may be the oldest in his class, but he's not the first in the group to make a career change. There's a nursing shortage, so the students know they'll have job security.





(Photo: Barry Wolf, WKYC)

"There's a lot of companies hiring nurses because of the high demand and the baby boomers retiring," says Tonia Bussey of Hondros College.

But Chris does plan on returning to East Cleveland. And his choice of specialty might surprise you.

"I'm considering ob and pedes, along with the excitement of jumping into the emergency room," he told WKYC Channel 3's Monica Robins.

Yes, you read that right, obstetrics, as in babies.

"Well when I was working in East Cleveland, I helped deliver 41 babies," Chris proudly recalled.

Chris says after a few years he plans on coming back to Hondros to teach other nurses.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, nursing is the fastest growing employment in the nation. The average pay is about $30 an hour, so if you're looking for a career change, it's definitely something to consider.

© 2017 WKYC-TV