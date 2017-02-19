Boy losing sight gets wish: A Disney World trip

Tyler Gato, center, will get to go to Walt Disney World, thanks in part to Hillsborough County Deputy Tommy Paradiso. (Photo: Chong, Loo (Tim))

A boy who is losing his eyesight will have his wish to go to Walt Disney World come true, thanks to the efforts of a Hillsborough County sheriff's deputy.

Tyler Gato, who also has trouble hearing, and his family will be hosted by Orlando's Westgate Resorts in a two-bedroom condo on a two-day trip to the theme park resort.

Tyler has retinitis pigmentosa and Usher's syndrome.

Deputy Tommy Paradiso raised nearly $1,100 for the family's trip and brought attention to Tyler's story. Others donated Disney gifts, like mouse ears and a signing book.

Tyler's mom was moved by all the generosity.

"It means the world to me," said Rhonda McWhirt. "He's always wanted to go. We've never had the chance to take him. It means the world to him to see it while he can."

The family's GoFund Me page is still collecting donations.

