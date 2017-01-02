Arlington twins born in different years

The first baby born in Tarrant County appears to be a twin born at Medical City Arlington. Jordan Xavier Sanchez arrived at 12:12 a.m., just minutes after his twin brother, J’aiden Alexander Sanchez, who was born Saturday. (Medical City Arlington)

BEDFORD, Texas -- Dimpled-faced Ayden was supposed to be born Jan. 16, but apparently he couldn’t wait to help usher in a new year.

Ayden Angel-Salas was born at 12:29 a.m. at Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital H-E-B, putting him among the first babies born at Tarrant County hospitals in 2017. He weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was about 20 inches long.

The first baby born in Tarrant County appears to be a twin born at Medical City Arlington. Jordan Xavier Sanchez (5 pounds, 4 ounces) arrived at 12:12 a.m., just minutes after his twin brother, J’aiden Alexander Sanchez (6 pounds, 3 ounces), who was born at 11:46 p.m. Saturday, giving them a rare two-year split.

Mom and Dad are Cassandra and Eliseo Sanchez.

First babies are identified by the Star-Telegram by an informal survey of several area hospitals, including John Peter Smith, Texas Health Resources, Baylor Scott & White, Methodist Mansfield Medical Center and Medical City Arlington.

Go here to keep reading.

Copyright 2016 WFAA