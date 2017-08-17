After putting childhood dream on hold, man finds redemption

A job as a personal trainer was never Alexandre Medeiros’ first choice.

“I wanted to be a professional skater, meaning getting paid for it,” he said.

Growing up in Brazil, Alexandre was a four-time roller skating national champion. But when his dad told him to get a real job, he abandoned his dream.

“I gave up something I really loved,” he said. “It was extremely frustrating that I couldn’t do it anymore.”

Alexandre took his dad’s advice and went to medical school in Brazil. He then moved to New York, started personal training, moved again to Los Angeles, and again to Dallas. In all, 25 years passed and that dream of skating just wouldn’t go away.

So a couple of years ago, he started working with a coach at skate town in Grapevine. Now 48, Alexandre set out to prove he still had a few moves in those wheels.

“Some people are like ‘oh you’re 40 or you’re 50, why are you still doing that?’ You still hear that. But I don’t care.”

Before long, he was skating like a kid again. Just a few weeks ago he entered and competed in the USA Roller Skating Championships where he won the silver medal.

“I don’t think I can put words into it,” he said. “It’s just amazing.”

Alexandre says there’s a lesson in there for anyone who’s been told to give up on a dream.

“Just go for it. Don’t be afraid. Don’t be scared.”

