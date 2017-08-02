Young cancer patient inspires 13-year-old triathlete

A young cancer patient who went viral for her dance moves inspired a 13-year-old triathlete. (Photo: KHOU)

CYPRESS, Texas - A young cancer patient who went viral for her dance moves is at it again, this time inspiring a triathlete.

Christian DesChamps, 13, is preparing for a national triathlon race this weekend.

After KHOU 11 News featured 7-year-old Piper Lively's story, DesChamps says he knew he had to race for her next. They're both from Cypress.

DesChamps is dedicating his race to Piper and raising money for her GoFundMe page to help her beat cancer. The race is Sunday in Ohio.

© 2017 KHOU-TV