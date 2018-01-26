'World's fastest mobile hot tub' sold at auction

(Photo: Barrett-Jackson)

It's the perfect car for car pooling, but you won't be seeing it cruise in the carpool lane anytime soon.

The "Carpool De Ville" is a fully-functional hot tub on wheels. The 1969 Cadillac de Ville hit the auction block Sunday at Barrett-Jackson in Scottsdale.

The sky-blue convertible, as you can tell, is not your average vehicle. According to Barrett-Jackson, it actually holds the Guinness World Record for "World's Fastest Mobile Hot Tub."

The car has made several TV appearances, according to its listing on Barrett-Jackson's website, including on "The Bacherlorette" and "Jay Leno's Garage."

The car sold for $26,500 at auction Sunday. And although it can't actually be registered or driven on public roads, its new owner now has quite the conversation piece. Not to mention what's probably the coolest hot tub out there.

