'World's biggest bounce house' coming to Houston in October

Pretty soon, Houstonians will get a chance to jump on what’s being called the biggest bounce house in the world. (Photo: Custom)

HOUSTON - Pretty soon, Houstonians will get a chance to jump on what’s being called the biggest bounce house in the world.

It’s three stories tall and includes an obstacle course, ball pit, even a dance floor.

According to “Big Bounce America,” the massive attraction is taking a tour of Texas and will be in Houston Oct. 27 to Oct. 29.

For updates on where the bounce house will be and how to buy tickets, tap/click here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV