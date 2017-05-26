Woman invents 'Caring Band' to give hope to those in need

(Photo: Caring Band)

THE WOODLANDS, Texas - Through one family's battle with cancer, came an idea they hope will help other patients.

A couple from The Woodlands is launching a startup business to get more people the support they need to get better faster.

It’s called Caring Band.

"You can share this on social media, Facebook, Twitter, Instagram," said Lindsay Donaldson, who is launching the idea with her husband.

It started with an idea from Donaldson, a stay at home mom.

"I just say, listen to your gut. It was just one of those things that wouldn’t go away for me,” she said.

Doctors had diagnosed Donaldson’s mom with breast cancer.

"There was always this lingering feeling that I wanted her to know I was caring about her and thinking about her so much more than she probably knew,” said Donaldson.

She's now in remission, but Lindsay kept looking for a way to help other patients.

"There’s so many people that just need that extra push, to get to the next day or to help them get up, go to rehabilitation to continue to improve on their life," she said.

That's why she created the Caring Band.

“This is the app where people would go to either send lights to those who need it, or to log into to see who sent what lights to them," said Donaldson.

The band lights up or vibrates when you get a message using blue tooth technology. There's no screen to see the message. It's all on the app, but that's strategic.

"When you see your Caring Band light up, you do not have to worry about replying to that person right away or calling them back,” she said.

The Donaldson’s plan to launch a Kickstarter campaign. They hope that what they always tried to give their mom during her cancer battle will now be easier for someone else.

"It’s a simple act of encouraging and showing others, that they can do it by just a simple light, they could change somebody’s life,” said Donaldson.

The band will retail for under $50 dollars. You need a smart phone for it to work.

The Donaldson’s hope more people will use it... veterans, children and the elderly, anyone that needs support.

