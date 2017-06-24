Wilshire Grand, tallest building west of Miss., opens in LA

(Photo: CBS)

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — The tallest building west of the Mississippi River celebrated its grand opening Friday in downtown Los Angeles.

The 73-story Wilshire Grand Center at 900 Wilshire Blvd. was developed by Korean Air, which is owned by Hanjin International Corp.

The high-rise is 1,100 feet tall, surpassing the height of the U.S. Bank Tower, which was previously the tallest building in Los Angeles at 1,018 feet.

Officials held a ceremony in September, when a 10-ton spire was placed atop the tower, which officially made it the tallest building west of the Mississippi River. The tower features 889 hotel rooms and over 400,000 square feet of office space.

The grand opening program included a ribbon cutting and news conference at 2:30 p.m. featuring key project leaders and officials — including Los Angeles City Councilman Jose Huizar, Council President Herb Wesson and L.A. County Supervisor Hilda Solis — and a light show at 8:30 p.m.

The building, in the Financial District, cost about $1.2 billion to build. Construction began in 2014. A milestone was reached that year when 21,200 cubic yards of concrete, weighing 82 million pounds, were poured over a span of 18 hours to create the foundation. That broke the Guinness World Record for a continuous pour set during the 1999 construction of The Venetian hotel and casino in Las Vegas. The record was eclipsed again this April when a foundation for a mall was poured in the United Arab Emirates.

To read full story on CBS LA, click here.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.