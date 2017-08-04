White Linen Night in the Heights takes place Saturday

White Linen Night attracts thousands of people dressed in white to the Heights. (Photo: E'Vonne Gipson/KHOU.com)

HOUSTON - Thousands of Houstonians decked out in white will head to the Heights Saturday for White Linen Night.

The free event includes live music, art and shopping.

White Linen Night in The Heights started in 2006 at the suggestion of Hurricane Katrina transplants Chris and Kay Thayer.

It’s patterned after a similar event in the French Quarter Arts district in New Orleans.

Organizers say it's a chance for local shops, restaurants and artists in The Heights to show off what they do best.

The main event takes place in the 200 and 300 blocks of 19th Street but several shops and restaurants throughout the Heights will take part.

