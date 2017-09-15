'We ain't pretty but we get the job done' | Tennessee officers join in on 'hot cops' trend

(Photo: Facebook Screenshot)

LOUDON, TENNESSEE - A few Florida police officers recently caught a lot of media attention after they responded in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma, but, according to the comments, it was their good looks who launched them into social media virality.

It seems a trio of officers in Loudon, Tennessee, are trying to spread a different message: You don't have to be ridiculously good looking to do good work.

"We ain't pretty, but we get the job done," wrote Sgt. Scott Newman in a public Facebook post.

Sgt. Newman's post has been shared more than 18,470 times, received more than 4,800 comments and over 18,000 likes. You don't have to be "pretty" to spread the message of service.

One thing's still for sure: Any man -- or woman -- in blue is looking good in our minds.

