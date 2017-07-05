WATCH: Simone Biles trains with Harlem Globetrotter

Olympic superstar Simone Biles held her own against Harlem Globetrotter Hammer Harrison while learning some new tricks from the basketball star. (Harlem Globetrotters)

SPRING - Olympic superstar Simone Biles held her own against Harlem Globetrotter Hammer Harrison while learning some new tricks from the basketball star.

Harrison stopped by the World Champions Centre in Spring where he took a turn on the parallel bars and beam with the 4-time Olympic gold medalist.

Biles is 4’9 and Harrison is 6’9 but she was pretty impressive while “training to be a Globetrotter.”

While visiting Biles’ gym, Hammer also spoke to young gymnasts about important life lessons and believing in your dreams despite obstacles that may occur.

Hammer is in Houston preparing for three games this weekend at the Berry Center in Cypress. Tickets are available at www.HarlemGlobetrotters.com.

© 2017 KHOU-TV