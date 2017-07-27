KHOU
WATCH: Simone Biles feelin' no pain after getting wisdom teeth pulled

July 27, 2017

HOUSTON - Add this video to the list of reasons we love Simone Biles.

The Olympic gold medalist had her wisdom teeth pulled this week and shared a hilarious video of herself doped up on pain meds.

“I honestly have no words! Enjoy!! Hope it makes you laugh,” she tweeted.

It definitely made us laugh, Simone. Thanks for sharing!

 

