WATCH: Shark snags Kayak fisherman's catch off Padre

KHOU 4:36 PM. CDT June 07, 2017

A kayak fisherman from Texas City shared his catch with a shark recently off Padre Island.

William Swann was reeling in a bonito when he spotted the shark swimming under his kayak.

When he pulled the fish up, he realized the shark had taken a chunk out of it. 

At least it didn't take a bite out of the kayak! 


