WATCH: Shark snags Kayak fisherman's catch off Padre

A kayak fisherman from Texas City shared his catch with a shark recently off Padre Island. (William Swann)

A kayak fisherman from Texas City shared his catch with a shark recently off Padre Island.

William Swann was reeling in a bonito when he spotted the shark swimming under his kayak.

When he pulled the fish up, he realized the shark had taken a chunk out of it.

At least it didn't take a bite out of the kayak!





You can see more of Swann's Blue Dog Kayak Fishing videos here.

© 2017 KHOU-TV