WATCH: Shark snags Kayak fisherman's catch off Padre

A kayak fisherman from Texas City shared his catch with a shark recently off Padre Island.
William Swann was reeling in a bonito when he spotted the shark swimming under his kayak.
When he pulled the fish up, he realized the shark had taken a chunk out of it.
At least it didn't take a bite out of the kayak!
You can see more of Swann's Blue Dog Kayak Fishing videos here.
