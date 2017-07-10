Couple uses basketball for gender reveal

courtesy Instagram @traewitdadreads (Photo: Custom)

In the small town of LaPlace, Louisiana, just along I-10 on the way to New Orleans from Texas, a couple had an original idea as to how to reveal the gender of their next child.

Instagram user @traewitdadreads posted a video showing him pulling up for a jumper to pop a balloon, which would reveal the gender of his next child.

If this was the biggest shot of his life, it was a good time for a swish.

Watch the video below (Can't see the video? Click here):

(Warning, there is language in the video that some would consider offensive.)

Big Daddy Cage 😎👶🏽. It's a girl #genderrevealparty #teamgirl A post shared by SGD4Life (@traewitdadreads) on Jul 1, 2017 at 4:52pm PDT

