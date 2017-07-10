Couple uses basketball for gender reveal

In the small town of LaPlace, Louisiana, just along I-10 on the way to New Orleans from Texas, a couple had an original idea as to how to reveal the gender of their next child.
Instagram user @traewitdadreads posted a video showing him pulling up for a jumper to pop a balloon, which would reveal the gender of his next child.
If this was the biggest shot of his life, it was a good time for a swish.
Watch the video below (Can't see the video? Click here):
(Warning, there is language in the video that some would consider offensive.)
