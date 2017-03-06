Renderings were released of a Margaritaville retirement community that’s coming soon to Daytona Beach, Fla. (Photo: KHOU)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. -- If you’re getting ready to retire, this could be a game-changer!

Jimmy Buffett might have just the place for you, especially if you’re a “Parrothead.”

Renderings were released of a Margaritaville retirement community that’s coming soon to Daytona Beach, Fla.

This home in paradise is for “Parrotheads 55 and better” who are looking for an active adult community with good food and “fin-tastic” nightlife. Oh, yes, and land sharks!

The community opens next summer.

More than 10,000 people have reportedly submitted applications already.

If you’re not looking to move but want to enjoy Buffett’s tunes, he’ll be in town for a performance at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion in June.

