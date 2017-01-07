Volunteer firefighter, frequent traveler among Florida airport victims

The Oceana Volunteer Fire Department posted this photo of Terry Andres on its Facebook page. (Photo: Facebook photo)

The victims of the deadly shooting rampage at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport came from all walks of life.

No official list of the victims has been released, but loved ones have started to talk about them to media outlets.

Here's what we know:

Terry Andres

Virginia resident Terry Andres was identified Saturday by a volunteer fire department as a victim in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting.

Andres worked as a volunteer support technician with the Oceana Volunteer Fire Department from April 2004 through 2010, said Art Kohn, spokesman for the Virginia Beach Fire Department.

The Oceana Volunteer Fire Department is the volunteer division of the VBFD. Volunteer support technicians ride on fire engines and brush-fire trucks to emergency scenes, where they provide firefighters food, water and shelter; refill their oxygen-supply bottles; and perform other tasks, Kohn said.

"His participation was above-average of other people that volunteer. He was well liked and did a good job in the time that he was with us," Kohn said.

Andres worked out of Station 8 in Virginia Beach. David Burket, a fellow volunteer support technician, said Andres was "a very kind man."

"He was on the truck with us. He was a good guy, good family man. He performed off his duties very well," Burket said. "We always had a good time wherever we went. He would always make you laugh."

Burket said he was stunned by the news of Andres' death at the Florida airport.

"Could not believe it. Could not believe it. Unreal," Burket said. "It's just weird: How would we know one person out of five?"

— Rick Neale, Florida Today

Michael Oehme

An Iowa man who was a frequent traveler and loved to cruise with his wife was among the five people killed in the airport shooting in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, his sister told The Associated Press on Saturday.

"They were supposed to leave today," Elizabeth Oehme-Miller, 52, said by phone from Council Bluffs, also the couple's hometown. "They were happy to be going on another trip."

Michael Oehme, 57, was a land surveyor and owned his own business, Boundaryline Surveys, his sister said.

His wife, Kari Oehme, is hospitalized with injuries from a gunshot wound to the shoulder and is expected to recover, with a family member flying to Fort Lauderdale to help her return home, her sister-in-law said. Kari Oehme is a clerical worker at a local office, Oehme-Miller said.

She said she learned that the couple was at the airport during the shooting through a text message from her daughter.

"I still can't believe it's true," Oehme-Miller said. "It hasn't hit yet. I'm kind of in shock right now."

The couple was supposed to be cruising to the Caribbean a day after their arrival at the Fort Lauderdale airport, a hub for vacationers headed to ships at Port Everglades.

– The Associated Press

Olga Woltering

A devout Catholic woman who lived in Georgia was among the five people killed in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting. That's according to her church, which confirmed the death of Olga Woltering in a statement on its website Saturday, the day after the attack.

The Catholic Church of the Transfiguration said the native English woman who had long lived in the Atlanta suburb of Marietta "was so charming, calling everybody 'Lovey' or 'Love' in her unmistakable British accent."

A fellow parishioner says she and her husband, Ralph, were "the life of the party."

The church says, "Her life revolved around her kids, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and hundreds of extended family at Transfiguration."

– The Associated Press