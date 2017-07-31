Vintage Pyrex dishes selling for big bucks on Etsy

Vintage Pyrex dishes have been selling for up to $1,800 on Etsy. (Photo: KHOU)

Remember those brightly colored, patterned Pyrex dishes? Check your kitchen cabinets, because they could be worth quite a bit of cash!

Vintage Pyrex dishes have been selling for up to $1,800 on Etsy. Even single bowls are selling for $900. There’s also a Pyrex mug from the ‘60s going for $700 on Etsy.

Pyrex has been a popular brand for decades because of its longevity. Collectors are looking for dishes made between 1915 and the 1970s.

