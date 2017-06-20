Video of dog helping toddler open fridge goes viral

Facebook post featuring dog helping baby get into refrigerator (Rob Herbert / Facebook)

Two troublemakers are capturing the hearts of the internet after they were captured on camera breaking into the fridge.

Rob Herbert posted video and pictures to his Facebook page with the caption: "When you need help...you find out who your friends are! (Until you don't give them any food and then they leave you hanging!)"

The video shows an adorable dog helping his toddler best friend get into the refrigerator, then taking off while the boy is dangling -- but seemingly unphased and still checking out all the food.

So far the video has been shared more than 853,000 times on Facebook.

