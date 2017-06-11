Veterans building bikes as part of PTSD therapy

A group of veterans gathered at the ROT Rally Saturday after becoming very close to the biking community.

All of them have PTSD and for the last several months they've been building a motorcycle as part of their PTSD therapy.

It's all part of the work of a nonprofit called Motorcycle Missions.

About a year ago, the organization's founder started the mentorship. Saturday night, the bike the veterans built will be raffled off to another veteran.

"I think it means the world to them," Motorcycle Missions Founder Krystal Hess said. "A lot of these guys can't say enough about it. They just love the pleasure of being able to create something, do it together and then seeing the finish project and just having all the buzz around them."

Motorcycle Missions also puts on motocross camps where they teach the veterans how to ride dirt bikes.

